7 Amazing Health Benefits of Amla

The change of season often brings along the risk of seasonal flu. Flu is a viral infection, which presents itself as fever, chills, muscle aches, runny nose, cough, congestion, headaches and fatigue. However, there is an Indian fruit which can not only treat the symptoms of flu but can also improve your immunity to fight this viral infection. Indian gooseberry, popularly known as amla, is filled with nutrients and medicinal properties, which can help you stay healthy during this flu season. Here are some health benefits of amla:

1. It can relieve cold

Amla is a reservoir of vitamin C, which helps relieve a cold and runny nose. It has been found that vitamin C in amla is absorbed more easily by the body as compared to the vitamin C supplements available in the market.

2. It helps boost immunity

As per Ayurveda, amla has antibacterial, antiviral and astringent properties, all of which help in boosting the immune system. It is believed that amla helps in increasing the white blood cell count of the body, thus improving immunity.

3. It can protect the body from oxidative damage

Amla is rich in antioxidants, which help in relieving the free radicals present in the body. Free radicals can result in cell death and damage different vital organs. Amla can both prevent and repair this damage.

4. It helps in maintaining heart health

Amla powder has the ability to reduce the risk of heart diseases by reducing the build-up of cholesterol in the arteries. Research studies have shown that consumption of Indian gooseberry whole fruit extract for 12 weeks can reduce the levels of low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol), overall cholesterol and triglycerides, all of which are considered to be risk factors for heart disease.

5. It can improve skin and hair health

Amla is one of the best anti-ageing fruits as it helps keep the skin healthy and blemish-free, slowing down the process of ageing. Amla leaves, when made into a paste and applied to the scalp, helps prevent dandruff and premature greying of hair. It is believed that amla strengthens hair follicles, thus improving hair growth. Some people swear by amla extract for their hair as it provides natural conditioning.

6. It can help burn fat

The fibre content of amla helps in making you feel full for a longer period of time, thus aiding weight loss. Studies have also shown that amla helps in burning fat by improving metabolism. Amla contains tannic acid, which can help in relieving bloating by easing the process of digestion.

7. It may be beneficial for people with digestive issues

Amla is rich in fibre, which helps in better digestion of food, thus relieving constipation. A study that included people suffering from persistent heartburn showed that consumption of Indian gooseberry fruit extract for four weeks helped in reducing the severity and frequency of heartburn episodes.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.