Health Benefits of Black Raisins That You Need To Know

Raisins are an integral part of an Indian diet, especially in festive desserts. While for most of us, raisins are dark yellow or brown in colour, it is the black raisins that have multiple health benefits. Black raisins are tiny, wrinkled, and filled with juice and flavour. Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda expert, claims that it helps in reducing high blood pressure, keeping anemia at bay, and many other health benefits. Dr Bhavsar further claims that they are a wonderful addition to our diet because they are rich in iron and filled with antioxidants.

According to Dr. Dixa Bhavsar, it’s best to consume black raisins that have been soaked for one night, as dried food can provoke your Vata dosha, worsening your gastric issues. Soaking them overnight will make them easily digestible. These black little ones are loaded with benefits, some of which are listed below:

Helps with osteoporosis

Black raisins are filled with potassium, while they are also very rich in calcium. This makes them very beneficial for your bone health.

Reduces hair fall & grey hair

Not only are black raisins high in iron, but they also have a lot of vitamin C. It aids in the rapid absorption of minerals in the body and also promotes optimum hair nourishment.

Controls Blood Pressure

High blood pressure affects a rising number of people around the world, depending on their age or lifestyle choices. Dr. Bhavsar claims that black raisins can help the condition because “potassium is responsible for reducing sodium in the blood.”

Black Raisins Keep Anemia Away

Raisins are high in iron and vitamin B-complex, both of which help red blood cell formation. Regularly eating a handful of raisins may help prevent anemia.

Reduces Bad Cholesterol

Black raisins, according to Dr. Bhavsar, “reduce LDL cholesterol” in the blood. LDL cholesterol, generally known as “bad cholesterol,” puts more burden on the heart’s ability to execute routine duties. A daily serving of black raisins may help to improve heart health.

It enhances oral health

According to a recent study conducted by the United States Department of Food and Nutrition, black raisins may be good for your oral health. Consuming raisins may help you avoid cavities. Raisins include five phytochemicals and plant antioxidants, including oleanolic acids, which inhibit the growth of bacteria that cause tooth decay, according to studies.

Relieves Constipation

According to Dr. Bhavsar, black raisins are abundant in dietary fibre. Fibre has been utilised in Ayurvedic medicine for decades to provide instant relief from constipation.

Other Notable Benefits:

Black raisins help in relieving menstrual cramps. They will boost your energy level. They will help in reducing acidity.

