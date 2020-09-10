5 Amazing Health Benefits of Coffee

Coffee is probably one of the most popular beverages in the world. Some people are obsessed with the smell and taste of coffee. For many people, the ritual of starting their day with a hot mug of coffee is a must. Coffee is rich in a number of vitamins and minerals such as riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B3), magnesium, potassium, and various antioxidants. There are many health benefits of coffee, including the following:

1. Coffee helps increase energy levels

It is a well-established fact that coffee can refresh you and make you feel less tired. When you drink coffee, the caffeine from it gets absorbed in your blood and from there it travels to your brain. When the caffeine reaches the brain, it blocks adenosine, which restricts the functioning of neurotransmitters and increases the levels of the happy hormones, such as dopamine in the brain, which keep your energy levels spiked up. Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers of the brain.

2. Coffee can boost your metabolism

A lot of research has been conducted to establish coffee’s effects on metabolism. A study published in the journal American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that caffeine can boost your metabolic rate by 3 to 11%. Another study published in the same journal showed that caffeine can increase the burning of fat by 10% in people with obesity and 29% in lean people.

3. Coffee can reduce inflammation

Studies have shown that there are approximately 1,000 antioxidants in unprocessed coffee beans. Coffee reportedly has even more antioxidants than cocoa and green tea. A polyphenol, chlorogenic acid, found in abundance in coffee can help in reducing inflammation and prevent obesity.

4. Coffee can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

A study published in the journal Diabetologia concluded that daily consumption of at least three cups of coffee or tea reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes by approximately 42%. Another meta-analysis of 30 studies conducted in the year 2018 showed that drinking coffee is inversely associated with the risk of type 2 diabetes. Scientists believe that this could be due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of coffee which help in boosting the burn of calories.

5. Coffee can act as a protective agent for your liver

In a study published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and hepatology, Italian researchers found that drinking a cup of coffee every day can reduce the risk of liver cancer by 40%. Another meta-analysis conducted in the year 2017 showed that consumption of coffee can lower the risk of various liver diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

