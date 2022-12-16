Health Benefits Of Hazelnuts We Bet You Had No Idea About

Hazelnuts, a member of the nut family, are brown exotic fruits that grow on the hazelnut tree. They are mostly used in dairy and confectionery products, such as milkshakes, coffee, cookies, pastries and chocolates. Hazelnuts are high in nutrition because they contain unsaturated fatty acids, protein, fibre, and other nutrients. It also contains micronutrients such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and B-complex vitamins. These marble-like nuts are crunchy and add a rich flavour to any recipe. Hazelnuts have numerous health benefits too. So without further ado, let’s discuss its advantages.

According to Medical News Today, hazelnut is a delicious snack that can be used in a variety of dishes. When nuts are included in a well-balanced, calorie-controlled diet, they provide numerous health benefits. The following are the advantages of eating hazelnuts:

Healthy Bowel Movements: Hazelnuts are high in dietary fibre. Consuming more fibre keeps bowel movement correct and relieves constipation.

Prevent cell damage: Antioxidants in hazelnuts protect cells from oxidation. It can protect cells from free radical damage.

Maintain a healthy cholesterol level: This nut can help you maintain a healthy cholesterol level. According to a study, adding hazelnuts to your diet can help you lower your bad cholesterol. As a result, your heart health will improve.

Improve insulin sensitivity: When combined with other nuts, hazelnuts improve insulin sensitivity. Insulin resistance raises the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Increase immunity: This nut can also help to boost the body’s immunity. It contains high amounts of phenolic compounds and its antioxidant properties protect it from infections, and reduce the risk of serious diseases.

Improve Fertility: Hazelnuts also aid in female fertility. It contains proteins, lipids, and antioxidants, all of which are necessary for boosting fertility. It also has selenium, iron, zinc, and calcium, all of which help with female fertility.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here