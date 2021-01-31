Health Benefits of Including Kidney Beans in Your Daily Meals

What's the most common comfort meal in our daily life? Something that most people are always excited to eat? Our very own home-cooked Rajma Rice!

Kidney beans are popularly loved as the main course in most north Indian households. They are not only awesomely delicious but also hold a high nutrition value. There are several varieties of kidney beans and the colours may also vary along with taste, but the health benefits are similar. Let’s get to know a few of the many advantages of including kidney beans in your daily meals.

Highly Nutritious

Kidney beans are a good source of carbohydrates, protein and fibre. With almost 9% of protein, kidney beans provide for a healthy protein source to those looking for a vegetarian alternative to meat protein. In fact, kidney beans are one of the best sources of plant-based protein. Other than these, the beans are also rich in vitamins and minerals like iron and potassium, essential for a healthy body.

Help in weight regulation

Excessive weight gain and obesity are a cause of chronic diseases. But kidney beans can really help in regulating body weight and get rid of excess fat. Studies show that high protein and fibre intake through kidney beans leads to weight loss through various mechanisms.

Keeps Colon Cancer away

Colon Cancer is said to be one of the most common types of cancer in the world. However, one can reduce the risk of it through the intake of legumes like kidney beans. Observational studies have shown that regular consumption of beans in our meals can reduce the risk of colon cancer, as they contain several vitamins and minerals with potential anti-cancer effects.

Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, kidney beans also help in regulating the blood sugar levels.

Tip: Kidney beans should be boiled and cooked well before consumption to avoid any downsides.