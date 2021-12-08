Health Benefits of Including Soaked Almonds and Raisins

Breakfast is often termed as the ‘most important meal of the day by nutritionists. This is also the best way to fuel ourselves up for the day ahead. Breakfast as the name suggests also breaks our overnight fasting period and it’s only right that it should have all the important food groups like dairy, nuts, fruits and proteins among other things. It also plays a vital role in our alertness and energy level for the day and having a perfect first meal can go a long way to making a great difference in our day to day life.

And, according to Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, including soaked almonds and raisins in your breakfast can give you the perfect start.

Sharing a snap of almonds and raisins on Instagram, Bhavsar posted a list of reasons to include the food in their diet with her followers.

“Few soaked almonds and raisins are the best way to begin your day,” she headlined her post on the photo and video sharing application.

Eating soaked almonds and raisins not only keep up energetic throughout the day but also deprives us of unhealthy cravings for salty foods.

She also highlighted numerous other benefits of adding soaked almonds and raisins to our first meal of the day.

It makes us feel full and helps in getting rid of period cramps

It helps in digestion

Almonds are good for memory and eating soaked almonds with raisins boosts brain health

The antioxidants properties of almonds and raisins are good for our hair and skin

It helps in reducing cholesterol and blood pressure

It is good for the heart

It keeps acidity away

Eating soaked almonds is also beneficial for fat digestion

Almonds are an excellent source of proteins, magnesium, manganese, copper, proteins and fibre among other things.

