Health Benefits of Moong Sprouts

Sprouted green gram, also known as moong beans or moong is a superfood that can help you achieve lean-body goals faster. Moong sprouts are something that one can have regularly.

It contains proteolytic enzymes that make carbohydrates and proteins digestible. It also increases the level of antioxidants and Vitamin C in your body along with chlorophyll content that helps in boosting the immune system and detoxifying the body.

Loaded with nutrition, and rich in vitamins and minerals, moong beans can be eaten in soups, salads, and stir-frys. Here let us take you through the different benefits that moong sprouts have to offer:

Good for your digestion

Since complex nutrients in sprouted moong are broken down into simpler substances, they become easily digestible. Additionally, they also contain lots of enzymes which makes digestion easier.

Aids weight loss

High fibre quantity in moong sprouts makes them a perfect choice for those who are on a weight loss as well as a weight lifting journey. Keeping you away from unhealthy bingeing, moong sprouts provide you with a much-needed feeling of fullness.

Helps in relieving symptoms of anaemia

Moong sprouts contain abundant iron, which builds haemoglobin levels, and that’s how it protects against the symptoms of anaemia

Good source of several nutrients

It is a nutria-dense sprout, which contains nutrients like Vitamin b, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium.

They are protein boost

It plays a key role in cell growth along with the maintenance and building of strong bones.

May lower blood sugar levels

Moong beans are loaded with antioxidants vitexin and isovitexin that can help keep blood sugar levels low.

