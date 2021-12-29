Health Care: How to Effectively Use a Loofah

Loofah is a common sight in many bathrooms and it is widely believed that a loofah helps in achieving better cleansing of the body as it exfoliates the skin. But very few people know that a loofah can also be a breeding ground for numerous bacteria and fungal organisms that can have harmful effects on your body and can even lead to infections.

Thus, to effectively use a loofah one has to invest time cleaning it before you clean yourself with it. Usually, people leave a wet loofah hanging in the bathroom for hours where bacteria and fungi thrive in the moist and warm surroundings.

One must dry the loofah out in the sun after taking shower and should consider placing it in lukewarm water a few minutes before you start to rub it on your skin. This way it will produce more lather and also because a dry loofah becomes rough and can leave you with rashes on your body.

Just like a toothbrush, it is advised that one must also swap an old loofah for a new one every three to four weeks to get rid of all the buildup that has been accumulating in it especially when you use it daily. It is also better to avoid using a loofah right after you have shaved a particular area as then there are higher chances that you may end up with a rash which can even turn into a painful blister.

There are a variety of loofahs available in the market with plastic ones being the most common but plastic can be extra harsh on your skin so one can go for other natural alternatives like sea sponge. Natural sponges don’t have any dyes or chemicals and some even contain bacteria killing enzymes which make them completely safe for use. Loofahs also tend to help in better blood circulation when used gently over the body with adequate amount of shower gel or soap and also rubs off the excess dead skin.

