Health Expert On What Went Wrong in Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia's Tonsil Surgery

The glamour world is saddened over the death of former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia who passed away due to complications in tonsil surgery. She died at a private clinic on Monday after being in a coma for around two months. The Independent reported that she suffered a haemorrhage and a heart attack before she slipped into a coma early in April.

Her death has left many questioning a routine procedure’s safety. Clearing the doubts, Dr Ashish Vaishishth, Consultant, Otorhinolaryngology, Head, Neck and Cranial base Surgery, at HCMCT Manipal Hospital has given a detailed explanation of the procedure and its risks. He also mentioned that what happened with Miss Brazil doesn’t mean the surgery is risky.

Tonsil Surgery or a tonsillectomy is one of the most common surgeries done worldwide. According to Dr Vashishth, every surgery comes with two kinds of risks. The first risk of the surgery is itself and the other one is the risk of anaesthesia.

“One of the most common complications of tonsil surgery is bleeding or haemorrhage and can happen during or after surgery. Even if this condition occurs, we have operating protocols to manage it with a plethora of different techniques, instruments and lasers. So it would be wrong to assume that just because it happened in one case, it would happen in others,” Dr Vashishth explained.

He further elaborated that there are various situations or conditions that can lead to complications in the surgery. If a patient has an acute infection and bleeds more than usual then doctors prefer to prescribe antibiotics rather than going for surgery. In some surgeries, patients may have physiological conditions that don’t allow their blood to clot easily. This can be a contraindication to surgery.

“If we find a patient has a bleeding issue or tends to bleed recurrently, then we prefer not to operate until the issue is settled medically,” the news portal further quoted him.

