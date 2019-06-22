Take the pledge to vote

Health is Wealth: Here are 7 Benefits of Turmeric that Will Leave You Surprised

Turmeric helps keeps your skin glowing and helps in curing disease. Here are 7 health benefits of turmeric.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Health is Wealth: Here are 7 Benefits of Turmeric that Will Leave You Surprised
Image for representational purpose online (Photo courtesy: AFPRelaxnews/ pinkomelet/Istock.com)
According to a new study published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, a new drug delivery system using curcumin - the main ingredient in turmeric – has shown to be successfully inhibiting the growth of bone cancer cells. The system has been developed by researchers at Washington State University in the US and also includes other health benefits, such as promoting the growth of healthy bone cells.

However, this is not the first and only health benefit of turmeric. Here are 7 other uses of turmeric:

1.Acts against Inflammation:

Inflammation can become a major problem when it becomes chronic, inappropriately attacks body’s own tissues. Curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, is a naturally and strongly anti-inflammatory. It matches the effectiveness of some anti-inflammatory drugs, without the side effects.

2.Increases Antioxidant Capacity:

Antioxidants are beneficial for the body as they protect it from free radicals, which tend to react with important organic substances, such as fatty acids, proteins or DNA. Curcumin has powerful antioxidant effects, which neutralizes free radicals on its own and stimulates body’s own antioxidant enzymes.

3.Lowers the risk of heart disease:

Curcumincan help reverse many steps in the heart disease process, as it improves the function of the endothelium, which is the lining of your blood vessels.

4.Helps in Skin Care:

Turmeric keeps the skin healthy in many ways, such as keeping pimples at bay by inhibiting the growth of pimple, clearing acne scars and making your skin flawless, healing of a cut and soothing skin irritation, and fighting signs of ageing like wrinkles and pigmentation by curbing the growth of free radicals.

5.Helps in Weight Loss:

Turmeric helps in accelerating the metabolism rate and letting the body burn a significant number of calories, leading to weight loss. It is also useful in reducing fat mass and detoxification of the liver, which are essential contributors when it comes to diet-induced weight loss efforts.

6.Improves Brain Function:

Turmeric is known to boost cognitive abilities, increase concentration, and boost memory retention. It also protects the neural pathways from long-term oxidative stress and the build-up of plaque.

7.Treats Depression:

Curcumin has a similar effect like Prozac on patients suffering from depression, mood swings, anxiety, and stress, making it a powerful alternative to pharmaceutical routes, which often have dangerous or addictive side effects.

