Health is Wealth: Know The Difference Between Headache, Sinus and Migraine

Giving the hectic life schedule and work pressure, it is often observed that adults and teens go through headache. While it is often misunderstood as a headache, the pain might probably be sinus or migraine. It is never a wise decision to ignore a few symptoms that might be a possible threat to the physical well-being. As per the expert opinions given by Mumbai-based expert neurologist Dr Rahul Chakor to The Better India, here’s how you can differentiate between headache, sinus and migraine:

1.Tension Headaches: The most common types of headaches, Tension headaches are capable of causing mild, moderate, to intense pain. When you feel like wearing a very tight and uncomfortable band around your forehead, consider it to be a symptom of headache.

Its symptoms can include throbbing in either or both sides of head, dull headache, pressure around the forehead, tenderness around the forehead and scalp. The pain is usually mild or moderate, but be severe in some cases. A major difference between tension headaches and migraines are that headaches are not accompanied by nausea and vomiting.

It can be caused certain foods, activities, physical or emotional stress, such as working on a computer for too long, reading in the dark, driving continuously for extended periods or a sudden drop in the surrounding temperature. They can be treated with a simple paracetamol, but can also have relaxation techniques include warm compresses, taking a warm shower, massage, meditation and neck stretching.

2.Migraines: While migraines are not life-threatening, they might affect the quality of life if persisting for a long duration. Migraine can be preceded by a lack of mental alertness, difficulty in thinking, seeing flashing lights, numbness in the face or hands, an unusual sense of smell, taste, or touch.

The common symptoms of migraine include nausea, vomiting, eye or earache, throbbing temple, and sensitivity to light or sound. They affect only one side of the head but may affect both sides.

Migraines are caused due to factors including emotional anxiety, use of contraceptives, excess alcohol intake, hormonal changes, or menopause. A change of lifestyle may help control the migraines. These may include consistent sleeping patterns, fixed meal times, controlled stress and regular exercise.

3.Sinus headaches: Caused due to common sinusitis or sinus infections, sinus headaches lead to blockage in sinuses or nasal passages. If you experience a worsen headache while bending forward or lying down, consider it to be a sign of sinus.

It’s symptoms include pain, pressure and fullness in the cheeks, brows or forehead, stuffed nose, fatigue, and ache in upper teeth. Also, sinusitis occurs after a respiratory infection or cold and the headache might last for a few hours or a day.

The common causes of sinusitis include nasal polyps, deviated nasal septum, cystic fibrosis, HIV and other immune system-related diseases, respiratory tract infections or allergies such as hay fever. Taking good care of nasal health and avoiding polluted air and smoke might be helpful to treat sinus.