7 Healthy Diwali Gifts Your Loved Ones will Appreciate in 2020

If there’s one thing about 2020 that has gained global attention it’s the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as Diwali approaches, the fact remains that the pandemic is still far from over and parts of India are still witnessing surges in daily cases. While the pandemic may have dampened your Diwali spirit a lot this year, you can still enjoy the festival by exchanging gifts.

Of course, the gifts will have to be ordered online since going from home to home to enjoy sweets with your loved ones is not a good idea. You must also take care to sanitize the surface of all gifts you purchase and receive or leave them out for a few days to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Yet, you can show you care and celebrate the spirit of Diwali by putting more thought into your gifts than you perhaps did before.

Here are seven healthful gift ideas that your loved ones will appreciate a lot this year:

1. COVID care hamper

Given the pandemic and the respiratory and hand hygiene norms everyone must follow to prevent transmission, a COVID care gift hamper might just be the best gift this festive season. Make sure you include masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, safe wipes and other products that will be of use. You can also include immunity-boosting products like chyawanprash, kadha or turmeric milk mixes, nuts and seeds.

2. Healthy snack box

We’re sure you send dry fruits and sweets to your loved ones for Diwali every year, but given the fact that most people are staying at home and may be inactive, skipping the unhealthy sweets might be a good idea. Instead, how about a healthy snack box? You can include nuts, seeds, green tea, kadha spices or mix, fox nuts or quinoa puffs along with protein bars.

3. Indoor exercise gear

A decrease in physical activity levels and weight gain have been common complaints since the beginning of the pandemic. Stepping out for a regular jog or run may still be impossible for your loved ones. Indoor exercise gear like yoga or exercise mats, resistance bands, kettlebells, jump ropes, foam rollers, step-up platforms and exercise balls are all viable gifts that can be tailored according to your budget and might be very considerate gifts right now.

4. Gourmet health basket

If you’re looking to all out with your gift but still remain healthy at the same time, a gourmet health basket may be the best option for you. Apart from a wide range of organic fruits, nuts, seeds and dry fruits you can even include quinoa, mushrooms, chia seeds, exotic spices and herbs like saffron, good quality olive oil and soy foods in this gourmet basket.

5. Natural air purifiers

Gifting someone a humidifier or air purifier is a great idea for Diwali because parts of India experience rising levels of air pollution and subsequent respiratory health issues. But if you are looking for a unique and healthful gift which goes with the festive spirit, then beeswax candles and salt lamps might be a great idea because these products are natural air purifiers.

6. Houseplants

Given the rise in air pollution levels after Diwali, low-maintenance houseplants are the perfect gifts this festive season. Snake plant, money plant or trees, bamboo palm, peperomia and other indoor plants can be easily ordered and delivered online. In fact, if you want to go fancy or help a loved one develop a new hobby, you can even gift them a terrarium or bonsai.

7. Anti-glare and blue light protective gear

With the pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home and work-from-home orders, most people are spending more time staring at screens for work and entertainment. UV rays, blue-light emissions and the glare of these digital devices can not only harm your eyes and skin but also disrupt sleep and your circadian rhythm. So, gift a loved one anti-glare, UV protective and blue-light blocking glasses or screen covers. These products are also easily available online and can be quite beneficial.

