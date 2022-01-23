Healthy Alaya F Shows The Easiest Way to Detox Your Body

One-film old but topping all the beauty and fitness trends, actress Alaya F is slowly and steadily checking all the boxes. She made her big Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Skimming through her Instagram feed, one cannot help but notice her commitment to staying fit. The starlet spent a great amount of time in isolation to give her fans and followers some major fitness goals. From yoga to some seriously impressive acrobatics, she was seen doing it all. Her at-home workouts videos during the lockdowns of last year, became a rage among the millennials. What made her quarantine workouts interesting were glimpses of her dance classes and participation in trending social media fitness challenges. The young diva also prioritises healthy eating and lifestyle, and advocates the same through her social media posts.

She recently whipped up the “easiest way to detox your body” and was generous enough to share it with her online family. “All you need is cucumber, lemon and mint.” She revealed that detox water became a game-changer for her and now she makes a jug of it every morning and keeps sipping it through the day. It is very good for the body and very tasty as well, informed Alaya. Benefits? “Weight loss, energy levels, pH levels, skin, immunity and it’s very hydrating.”

To make a huge difference to your health, it will just take 5 minutes. If you happen to try it, let her know what you think in the comments of her post.

Take a look:

Alaya recently disclosed one of her favourite DIY hair and face masks using avocado. “I’m really enjoying making these pretty looking videos,” admitted the star. Speaking of the mask, Alaya said it helps exfoliate dead skin and is hydrating and moisturising.

Last year, Alaya said in an interview that she turned to yoga during lockdown for her physical and mental well-being.

