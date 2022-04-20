Healthy Breakfast Can Control Blood Sugar Levels, Know How?

Proper and timely diet is an important factor to manage blood sugar levels in individuals, especially, for people with diabetes who often experience fluctuations in blood glucose levels. Considering that the first meal of the day is breakfast, it is vital that you pick the meal cautiously. PCOS and Gut Health Nutritionist, Avantii Deshpande told HT Digital that a combination of fibre, complex carbohydrates, proteins, good fats, and vegetables is an ideal breakfast choice for diabetic people.

According to her, “Every meal is an opportunity to nourish the body along with the slow release of sugar into the blood which in turn will have controlled release of insulin.” So what should diabetic people eat in breakfast, Avantii has answered it all for you.

The expert suggests that one should include all food groups, be it protein, fats, fibre-rich fruits or vegetables and complex carbs in breakfast to manage sugar levels better.

Add protein

Sources of protein are – pulses, nuts, milk products, soy, seeds, eggs, chicken or fish – these not just help with muscle health but also assist in controlling the sugar levels and satiety. Avantii adds protein foods are a boon for diabetic people, as they do not require insulin for its digestion.

Insoluble fibres

The nutritionist explains that the insoluble fibre from the skin of fruits and vegetables plays a significant role in the management of diabetes. Insoluble fibre increases the transit time of the foods in the gut, which causes a slow release of the sugar in the blood stream – which further aids the slow release of the insulin hormone.

Welcome the good fats

Avantii opined that fats have an important role to play in better sugar control as they slow down sugar release. Some examples of good fats are nuts like almonds and walnuts or seeds like flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds – all these are rich in omega 3 fatty acids.

Sending out a tip for all diabetic patients, the expert shared that coconut oil is high in MCT and they help in weight management along with controlling sugar release. “1 tsp of coconut oil in morning on an empty stomach will help in reducing sugar cravings caused due to the diabetes medication,” said the nutritionist.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.