Healthy Breakfast That Will Keep You Fit and Energetic as You Age

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and a protein-rich breakfast serves as an instant energy booster, according to dieticians. Consuming a healthy breakfast also boosts metabolism and facilitates better weight management, prevention of type 2 diabetes and heart diseases in the long term.

Since lack of nutrition is more prevalent among the elderly population, consuming nutrient-rich foods is critical for them to stay healthy. Here are some nutritious breakfasts that you should consume daily to stay healthy as you get older.

Parathas made of sweet potato

Sweet potato is a good source of vitamins and fibre. It is also rich in antioxidants known as anthocyanins. Consuming it in the form of parathas can help you reduce the risk of cancer and boost your immunity.

As people age, their digestive system weakens, resulting in constipation and other problems. Hence, consuming papaya early in the morning can be extremely beneficial. You can also include a delicious papaya smoothie in your breakfast.

Oats and Porridge

Oats and porridge are high in fibre, which aids in the management of cholesterol. Consuming them daily in breakfast prevents heart-related diseases and boosts the level of antioxidants in the body. They also help in slowing down the ageing process.

Eggs

Eggs address protein and vitamin deficiency in the body as people age. They are a good source of almost every vitamin too. Biotin and folic acid help sharpen memory, strengthen bones and augment brain health.

Avocados

Avocado toast is a healthy multigrain snack that is high in both fat and fibre. It helps keep the digestive system in good shape and its antioxidant properties aid in the prevention of bacterial infections.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

