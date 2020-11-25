Are Foods Like Brown Bread and Jaggery Healthier than White Foods?

While we all try to adopt some new healthy food habits from time to time, there always seems to be some confusion between white foods and brown foods and which of them are better for your health. Most food items have their pros and cons but research conducted so far seems to suggest that brown foods are much healthier than white ones.

Brown foods are healthier than white foods

Various studies have proved that brown foods provide better nutrition to the body when compared to their white counterparts. For instance, a study published in the journal Antioxidants in 2018 stated that brown rice has anti-diabetic, anti-cholesterol, antioxidant and heart-protective properties. Moreover, regular consumption of whole-grain foods like brown rice can reduce the chances of getting a chronic disease. On the other hand, white rice is rich in carbohydrates and provides instant energy to the body. However, excess consumption of white rice can lead to weight gain.

Similarly, white sugar is the refined form of sugar, which does not provide any benefit to the body. Alternatively, jaggery, a brown sweetener, is nutrient-rich. Brown sugar is another form of sugar that is rich in calcium, potassium, iron and magnesium due to the presence of molasses in it.

Easily available brown foods

Here are five such brown foods which are easily available and can be consumed on a daily basis:

1. Jaggery: Jaggery is a great substitute for sugar. It is also rich in antioxidant properties, thus can help in removing the harmful free radicals from the body, which can otherwise damage the organs. Jaggery also promotes better digestion and prevents liver damage.

2. Brown rice: Brown rice is rich in fibre and minerals which help in improving your digestion, thus helping you maintain a healthy weight.

3. Nuts and seeds: If you feel like munching on something throughout the day, nuts and seeds such as walnuts, almonds and flaxseeds are the perfect brown snack for you. While walnuts keep your heart, skin, and hair healthy, almonds are perfect for those with cholesterol and diabetes. Flaxseeds contain plenty of antioxidants, healthy fats and fibre which help you maintain your weight.

4. Potatoes: Potatoes are a rich source of vitamin B6 and extremely delicious. Do not fry them; try cooking them with no or very little oil or butter.

5. Brown spices: Spices like cinnamon, cumin and nutmeg are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Brown foods: Is it all we need?

While everyone is all praises about brown foods at the moment, they tend to forget about other foods that are required by the body to maintain proper balance. The naturally available red, purple, orange, yellow and green foods are equally important for the human body to function well. Eat all types of food that help you meet the daily requirement of nutrients. Avoid junk and oily food and eat adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables or as recommended by your nutritionist.