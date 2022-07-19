Kids often don’t like many food items and it often turns out to be a big task to feed them. At a growing age, children are often engaged in sports and quite active. That’s why they need a wholesome diet. However, a few children refuse to eat, while many kids remain weak even after taking their full meals.

In such a situation, it becomes a challenge for the parents how to give them adequate nutrition. For this, it is necessary for children to consume a balanced diet every day. Here are a few food items, which will help in the healthy weight gain of the children.

1. Bananas: Bananas are the quickest source of energy and are fully packed with carbohydrates, which are good for healthy weight gain. Additionally, this versatile fruit can be consumed in the form of milkshakes, fruit salads and creamy desserts, which kids love to eat.

2. Desi Ghee: Desi Ghee contains vitamins E and K along with minerals like calcium, phosphorus and potassium. These vitamins and nutrients are very helpful in gaining weight.

3. Milk: Milk is a staple food in any child’s diet. As it is loaded with a good dose of calcium, it helps in building strong bones.

4. Eggs: Eggs are known to be the richest source of proteins, vitamins, and healthy fats. They are considered the most sought-after healthy food for kids to gain weight. They aid in proportionate weight gain.

5. Potato: Potato contains carbohydrates, which help kids to gain weight. This humble vegetable is rich in carbohydrates, amino acids, and dietary fiber, which make weight gain a healthy affair. Additionally, it is also delicious, and a favorite among kids.

