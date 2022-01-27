Healthy Indian Traditional Desserts to Keep Your Body Warm This Winter Season

The month of January marks the month beginning of festivals in India, and not a single festival passes by without delicacies being whipped up in the kitchen. In India, festivals also mark the beginning of a new season of the year. Seasonal food is largely consumed in regions of India, as savoury dishes or desserts. The Winter season is especially known for mouth-watering desserts which are consumed in moderate amounts, can help your body stay warm during winter. Check out the dishes below.

Gajar Ka Halwa:

Gajar, carrots are rich in Calcium and Vitamin K. They also lower diabetes risk. Gajar ka halwa is cooked using milk, dry fruits, carrots and mawa. The dish is easy to make and can remain in the fridge for a week or two if stored properly. A bowl of gajar ka halwa can be consumed once or twice a day, to provide warmth to your body.

Pinni

RELATED NEWS These Winter 'Laddoos' Can Boost Your Immunity

Made of atta, milk, nuts and ghee, Pinni, also known as laddoo is another healthy traditional dessert to consume during winters. The laddoos are nutritious because they are loaded with dry fruits and can be stored for several days after being prepared.

Til Laddoo

Til or sesame seeds are largely consumed in Maharashtra and Karnataka during winters. Til laddoos are made with jaggery and peanuts and are especially consumed during Makar Sankranti or Pongal. There are several other dishes made using sesame and jaggery.

Gond Laddoo

Gond is an edible stick substance that provides heat to the body. Pregnant women are asked to consumed laddoos made of Gond, which provides them with the desired nutrition. However, Gond laddoos when eaten in moderate quantity can be beneficial for others too. They are made with flake seeds, coconut flakes and jaggery, which makes them sweet and delicious.

Moong Dal ka Halwa

Moong is rich in protein and fibre. The winter season calls for flavoursome desserts and by far Moong dal ka halwa is one of the best desserts packed with nutrition. The dish is prepared with loads of ghee and nuts and is a must-try dish before the winter season ends!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.