Healthy lifestyle: Foods to Include And Exclude – the Ayurvedic way

As per the age-old principle of Ayurveda, each distinct species of every living and non-living being in the Universe has its own characteristics due to the difference in the combination of their Mahabhutas - commonly known as the five elements. Each of these represents the five senses. Every substance contains at least some of six rasas (taste) and they are: Svadu/Madhura (Sweet), Amla (Sour), Lavana (Salty), Tikta (Bitter), Ushna/Katu (Pungent), and Kashaya (astringent).

Ayurveda expert and co-founder of Ayushakti, Dr. Smita Naram, has stressed the importance of a healthy nutritional diet. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Healthy food habits play a vital role in the growth of an individual and are necessary for overall holistic development and lifestyle.” Starting from breastfeeding to old-age, the food we intake is important to determine the establishment of the right habits.

Health tips for children

As per Dr. Smita, breastfeeding is a very crucial part of the early stage of an individual’s life and so it is strongly recommended for the mother to have nutritious food so that the child can receive the right amount of nutrition required. “Kids should be taught to have options for breakfast, instead of having bread butter they can have chickpea crepe (chilla), boiled eggs, ragi porridge, and protein shake made from nutritious fruits and vegetables,” suggests Dr. Smita.

To maintain a healthy lifestyle amid the ongoing pandemic and beyond, the Ayurveda expert reveals a few nutrients one must include and foods one must ideally eliminate from their daily diet for overall holistic development and lifestyle.

Foods an adult must include in daily diet

-High fiber grains

-Millets

-Cooked vegetables

-Beans and lentils

-Eggs

-Fruits like papaya and pomegranate

-Mung beans

-Also add lots of spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, coriander and cumin to the food.

Foods an adult must exclude from daily diet

-Raw foods

-Foods that are high in inflammation like sugar and sour food

-Processed meat

-Foods made with white flour, cheese and butter.

There could not have been a better way to gain realisation around focus on health and a better lifestyle than the ongoing pandemic. The daily and common struggle for individuals due to the crisis has prompted people to develop the right food and living choices. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is now more important than ever and so is bridging the physical and mental health gaps.

