Healthy Living: 5 Effective Drinks to Boost Your Heart Health

Heart health is crucial, yet often ignored aspect of our general well-being. Neglecting the care of this organ is likely to put one at risk of multiple cardiovascular complications. A poor heart could result in serious conditions such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and atherosclerosis. But with a diet rich in nutrients, you can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and promote optimal cardiovascular function. Here are the five effective drinks that help you to boost your heart health:

Whole fruit juice

When shopping for juice, choose 100% whole fruit juice that has no added sugar. The daily recommended amount is one small glass (equivalent to one serving). You can also purchase a sterol-fortified version, which will aid in the reduction of high cholesterol levels as well as inflammation. The latter is a significant contributor to the development of heart disease.

Smoothies

If you’re looking for a healthy morning drink, have an antioxidant, protein, omega-3, and fibre-packed smoothie for breakfast. Omega-3 fats found in nuts and seeds have been linked to lower blood pressure and stroke risks. Antioxidants found in blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries help the body rid itself of free radicals- compounds that can harm the body in high concentrations. Fibres found in oats or whole grains have a low glycemic index, which can support a slow rise in blood sugar rather than quick spikes and crashes.

Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea, which is rich in antioxidants, may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It aids in the prevention of free radical damage and the reduction of high blood pressure. Studies show that Hibiscus tea can help lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Allow dried hibiscus petals to infuse in boiling water. Strain, then add lemon juice and honey to taste. And you are done!

Green Juice

Green juice is a juice made of green leafy vegetables. It can benefit your heart health regardless of whether you make it at home, buy it bottled, or mix a powdered green supplement into water. Green juice is high in nutrients such as potassium, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. This nutrient combination can improve your overall health, including your heart, and is a simple addition to your day.

Water

Drinking ample amounts of water is linked to better heart health. Studies show that staying hydrated can reduce the long-term risk of heart illnesses. Plus, water is ideal since it provides 100% hydration and has no calories!

