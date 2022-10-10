Healthy Living: 5 Effective Ways to Boost Your Cardiovascular Health

Healthy habits are important for your physical well-being, especially for heart health. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death across the globe. Our daily lifestyle often impacts the heart and many unhealthy habits are said to be the underlying factors behind cardiovascular diseases. A poor diet, inadequate sleep, lack of exercise and consumption of tobacco as well as alcohol are some of the habits which could lead to heart ailments.

The good news is there are many easy ways to improve your heart health and you just need to make certain lifestyle changes. Despite the fact that the risk of getting affected by heart ailments increases with age, a few simple steps daily can improve your heart health.

Here are 5 effective tips that will help you minimise the risk of developing any cardiovascular disease.

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients and low in calories, which can help you maintain a healthy weight and prevent inflammation. Vegetables and fruits are rich in vitamins and low in fat, which helps to keep heart diseases at bay.

Exercise regularly

You can choose between moderate and vigorous physical exercise depending on your practice and daily routine. If you are a beginner it’s advisable to start slow and go for moderate exercises instead of an intense workout. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week or 75 minutes of strenuous activity per week can help to improve your heart health.

Include Almonds and Walnuts in Your Diet

Almonds and Walnuts are known for numerous amazing health benefits. Almonds control blood sugar and blood pressure levels as well as reduce cholesterol. Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids which help in improving artery health and reduce inflammation related to heart disease.

Cut down on alcohol and tobacco products

Health experts advise reducing the consumption of alcohol and tobacco products for a healthy heart. Too much intake of alcohol can result in irregular heart rhythms, high blood pressure, heart muscle damage, and other fatal consequences like stroke.

Choose healthy cooking methods

Baking, grilling, steaming, boiling, or poaching are some of the cooking methods which help to preserve the natural ingredients in vegetables. For a healthy heart avoid using butter and ghee and instead go for low-fat oils. Reducing the use of salt, sugar and spices while preparing food items could also help to improve your heart health.

