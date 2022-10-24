Healthy Living: 5 Food That May Help Ease Your Arthritis Pain

Arthritis refers to a group of diseases that cause joint pain, swelling, and stiffness. There are numerous types of arthritis. One type is osteoarthritis, which develops in joints due to overuse. With proper medication and diet, the effects of arthritis can be reduced. If you also have been struggling with arthritis, here is food that could help ease the pain for you.

Fish: Omega-3 fatty acids are high in salmon, mackerel, and tuna fishes. The nutrients help in reducing inflammation. Including fish in your diet could help wonder about the pain. People who don’t eat fish can consider fish oil supplements as an alternative. Greens Veggies: Spinach, kale, broccoli, and collard greens are high in vitamins E and C. Vitamin E protects the body from pro-inflammatory molecules. Vitamin C aids in the production of collagen, a major component of cartilage that aids in joint flexibility. Nuts: Almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts are high in fibre, calcium, magnesium, zinc, Vitamin E, and Omega-3 fats, all of which have anti-inflammatory properties. Nuts are also heart-healthy, which is especially important for people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who are twice as likely as healthy adults to develop heart disease. Olive Oil: Extra virgin olive oil contains heart-healthy fats as well as oleocanthal, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil, when combined with vitamin D, has also been shown to help prevent bone loss. Berries: Berries have anti-inflammatory properties in spades. All fruits are high in antioxidants, which can aid in the fight against inflammation. Anthocyanins, which are found in blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries, help to reduce inflammation.

If you are struggling with arthritis pain, consult your doctor immediately.

