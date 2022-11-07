Healthy Living: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Seaweed Salad

Seaweed salads are known all over the world, but it is especially popular in Asian countries such as Japan, China, and Korea. It is a seaweed that grows edible plants. They are available in a variety of colours, including red, green, and brown. Seaweed plants, also known as sea vegetables, are used to make salads, soups, stews, sushi rolls, and smoothies. The salad is very nutritious, and rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Here are the 5 surprising health benefits of Seaweed salad:

Cancer prevention

Seaweed is used to treat tumours due to its anti-inflammatory properties in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Consumption of seaweed has been linked to a lower risk of breast cancer, and a 2004 study discovered that the pigment fucoxanthin found in seaweed also acts as a chemotherapeutic compound in colon cancer cells.

Diabetes treatment

Seaweed salad contains fucoxanthin, a pigment that helps to reverse diabetes by suppressing body weight and fat. In 2009, Japanese researchers tested this on obese mice and discovered that adding wakame (seaweed) to their diets reversed insulin resistance and normalized conditions.

Supports weight loss

Fucoxanthin, the same pigment found in seaweed that prevents and reverses diabetes, is also a key component that burns fat when consumed. Fucoxanthin lowers bad cholesterol levels by increasing DHA production in the liver. This pigment in seaweed burns fat around organs and aids in weight loss by producing protein in the body, which causes fat oxidation.

Promotes brain health

According to studies, people who regularly consume seaweed have higher levels of alertness and healthy brain activity than those who do not. These people have also demonstrated improved memory function that lasts into old age.

Bone strengthening

Calcium helps keep our bones strong and healthy. The high calcium content (150 mg) of seaweed in 100g promotes bone growth and repair. It is also high in vitamin K, which helps with bone health, bone metabolism, and overall wellness. It also aids in the retention of calcium in the bone matrix by increasing protein levels. Increased vitamin K consumption helps reduce fractures and bone loss.

