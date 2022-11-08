Healthy Living: 6 Surprising Health Benefits of Kalamata Olives

Kalamata olives are large and brown almond-shaped, with a tart, smoky flavour and a meaty texture. They are the most popular olive variety and are named after the Greek city of Kalamata. The health benefits of Kalamata olives can be attributed to their high nutritional content and antioxidant content. They are high in antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamins and minerals. The olives have a sweetish or slightly bitter taste and are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which help treat and prevent a variety of ailments. Here are the 6 surprising health benefits of Kalamata olives:

High in antioxidants:

Kalamata olive oil is high in antioxidant phenol compounds, which help neutralise free radical damage that can lead to heart disease, cancer, and other diseases. The antioxidant agents in kalamata olives include oleic acid, oleocanthal, tyrosol, gallic acid, and hydroxytyrosol.

May help treat diabetes:

According to studies, these can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. They prevent the sudden release of carbohydrates into the blood because they have a low glycemic index, which means they do not cause blood sugar spikes.

May promote cardiovascular wellness

It has been demonstrated that the oleuropein in kalamata olives reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. Studies show that it lowers the oxidation of LDL, or bad cholesterol, and may protect against acute adriamycin cardiotoxicity (damage to the heart muscle).

May prevent dementia

People who regularly consume kalamata olives as part of a Mediterranean diet have a lower risk of dementia and typically live longer, according to some studies. Kalamata oil helps prevent the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain, which may be related to dementia development because it contains oleocanthal.

Promotes healthy skin and hair

Kalamata olives contain oleuropein, which defends against free radical damage and shields the skin from ultraviolet B damage. Olive oil from Kalamata contains vitamin E, which can lessen the appearance of wrinkles and keep the skin hydrated.

Aids in preventing anaemia

Some kalamata olive varieties meet about 4% of your daily nutritional needs. Anaemia is prevented by iron, which encourages red blood cell production.

