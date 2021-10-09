Healthy Romantic Relationships Are Great for Physical, Mental Health, Say Experts

Science agrees that there is a strong link between love and heart health. Being in love is good for not just physical health, but also the heart. Let us understand how being in love keeps one’s heart healthy.

According to an Indian Express report, Dr Vivek Mahajan, consultant-interventional cardiology at Fortis Hospital Kalyan, and Dr Kedar Tilwe, consultant-psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital Mulund & Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, said that when an individual is in a good, healthy relationship, they tend to benefit in other aspects of life as well.

Initial attraction phase:

Our body releases hormones like norepinephrine and adrenaline as an immediate response and that excites us. When you look at the person you are romantically attracted to, your heartbeat increases, your pulse rate rises, and your pupils dilate. All this happens simultaneously.

Old and long-lasting phase:

After spending quality time with the person you are romantically drawn to, you feel emotionally attached to them as you gradually get to know them. So, at that time our brain releases hormones like oxytocin, endorphins, vasopressin which are beneficial for overall well-being.

The hormone responsible for bonding:

Talking about the hormones which our mind releases, the doctors explained that endorphins make us feel happy and satisfied. Meanwhile, hormones like oxytocin and vasopressin help in developing a healthy relationship between two individuals.

Lowers blood pressure and heart rate:

Oxytocin, endorphins, and vasopressin helps maintain one’s heart health by lowering blood pressure and decreasing heart rate. According to science when people spend time with their partner, their blood pressure and heart rate decrease, and they feel secure and comfortable around each other.

Another aspect of relationships is called Broken Heart Syndrome, which one ends up giving to their partner and is quite common. As per the experts, when someone is cheated by their partner or loses them or gets separated from their partner, they experience enormous stress. The stress on the person is so high that it sometimes takes them months or even years to recover.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.