Healthy Skin To Weight Loss: Know Health Benefits Of Jamun Kernels

Monsoon is here and almost every fruit seller will be seen selling jamun during the rainy season. Jamuns are rich in many nutrients and contain antioxidants, calcium, phosphorus and flavonoids in high quantities.

Not just jamun, even its seeds have many health benefits. So, from now on, think before you throw away jamun seeds. Jamun is used in the treatment of many diseases as per Ayurveda.

According to researchers, jamun kernels contain anthocyanin, which is helpful in protecting against cancer and heart diseases.

Let’s take a look at some of the health benefits of Jamun kernels:

1. It helps in weight loss. Jamun seeds have been proven effective in losing weight. Take jamun seed powder early in the morning regularly for a few days and you will notice the changes.

2. It helps in reducing pimples and blemishes from the skin.

3. Jamun seeds work as medicine for diabetic patients. Both the pulp as well as the kernels are beneficial for diabetic people. Jamun contains carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C and folic acid, which help in controlling diabetes.

4. Jamun seeds also reduce blood pressure. Make a powder of Jamun seeds and take it in the morning. This will prevent your blood pressure from going high or low. It also helps in maintaining blood flow in the body.

5. Jamun seeds keep your stomach healthy. They contain fibre, which helps in improving the functioning of the digestive system. They can also be used as an oral medicine to treat intestinal inflammations.

6. Jamun also boosts immunity. The seeds of jamun contain flavonoids and phenolic compounds which are antioxidants and they help in keeping the harmful radicals away. This increases body immunity.

Many of the diseases can be cured by including Jamun seeds or seeds powder in your daily routine.

