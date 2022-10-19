Healthy Smoothie for Workouts

Regardless of whether you have a severe exercise regimen or are just beginning to dabble in fitness, what to eat or drink before and after exercising is one of the most crucial things to consider. After all, it is extremely important to fuel your body. Looking for ways to strengthen your body to get through your workout or pacify your hunger pangs? Smoothies are the fuel of our choice for you. Keeping your requirements in mind we have shared the recipes for healthy and delectable smoothies for your snacks and workouts.

Apple and Chia Seeds Smoothie:

Put the following ingredients in a blender: One chopped apple, one cup of yoghurt, one teaspoon of peanut butter and one teaspoon of chia seed Blend the ingredients well Refrigerate the smoothie Serve cold

Mixed Berry and Banana Smoothie:

Combine the following ingredients in a blender: One cup of frozen mixed berries, one frozen ripe banana, half a cup of low-fat yoghurt, ¼ cup of fresh orange juice and one teaspoon of cinnamon. Blend all the ingredients until it obtains a smooth texture Serve cold

Melon and Kiwi fruit smoothie:

Add the following ingredients to a blender:

1 sliced plum

1 glass of milk

½ to 1 teaspoon of honey

½ cup of oats

2 slices of melon

Grapes

Chopped kiwi

2-3 slices of papaya

Mix all the ingredients together in a blender and blend well Serve cold

Banana and honey smoothie:

After peeling the banana put it in a blender along with yoghurt Add 2 tsp of honey, followed by 2 tsp of pumpkin seeds in it After adding a dash of water, give it a whisk till it obtains a smooth texture Garnish it with pumpkin seeds and honey while serving

Strawberry and Banana smoothie:

Add banana, milk, honey and a handful of strawberries in a blender Blend it till it obtains a smooth texture Garnish it with some mint while serving

