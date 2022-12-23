Heart Care in Winter: Healthy Foods To Eat During Winters For A Healthy Heart

Our eating habits are greatly influenced by the weather. Seasonal fruits and vegetables come in a variety of varieties with the changes in weather. Additionally, certain meals are healthier for our bodies in the cold. Consequently, it may be advantageous to pay special attention to your diet when the seasons change. People are more likely to become ill with the common cold, fever, and flu during colder months. Heart sufferers may experience more harsh winters. The heart has to pump twice as hard to keep the blood flowing and keep our body warm when the temperature drops. Blood arteries may contract due to the lower temperature. It could result in heart muscles receiving less oxygen and nutrients, which would compromise overall heart health. Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert shares healthy foods to eat and what to avoid for a healthy heart in winters.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal contains a variety of vitamins that are necessary for our bodies. People usually include oatmeal in their breakfast because it is a healthy and nutritious winter food. It contains a lot of zinc and fibre, which help with immunity and heart health. As a result, oatmeal is a simple addition to our healthy winter diet. Citrus Fruits: Increase your intake of citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, limes, tomatoes, and amlas because they are good for your heart. They include flavonoids and vitamin C, both of which increase high density lipoprotein cholesterol. Heart disease and stroke risk can be reduced as a result. Intake whole grains: They are good sources of fibre and other nutrients that are important for maintaining heart and blood vessel health. Bajra, makki, barley, quinoa, dalia, oats, buckwheat flour, and ragi can easily be used in place of maida, which is commonly found in instant food packets like noodles and spaghetti. Incorporate root vegetables: It is ideal to take root vegetables like carrots, turnips, sweet potatoes, potatoes, and beets because they are high in vitamins and minerals including Vitamin A, beta-carotene, and Vitamin C. They are high in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties that are known to preserve the body’s many systems, including the health of the heart and blood vessels. These root vegetables lessen nervous system overstimulation, which is a side effect of heart disease, and blood pressure.

What to avoid?

Limit Unhealthy Fats: Reduce your blood cholesterol and your risk of coronary heart disease by watching how much saturated and trans fats you ingest. Atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries as a result of high blood cholesterol, can raise the risk of heart attack and stroke. Pick meats that have less than 10% fat. Avoid fried foods like poori, parantha, pakoras, kachori, and namkeens, and limit your intake of butter and oil.

Excess Sugar: With Christmas and New Year coinciding with the winter season as always, celebrations are automatically associated with sugary treats and delicious desserts. Excess sugar may hamper your immunity in the harsh temperatures. We must keep an eye on our immunity while pampering our sweet tooth especially with winter special dishes like gajar halwa. Extra sugar increases inflammation and associated pain also reduces immunity making you prone to respiratory disorders.

Low temperatures, pollution, and other factors may make heart disease more likely during the winter. The most crucial thing is to stay warm. Although exercising outside is not required, it is crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Indoor exercises include dancing, yoga, moderate aerobics, and home workouts. Regular exercise helps to maintain fitness and keeps the body warm. Eat well during the winter. Avoid foods that are fried, fatty, sugary, or high in cholesterol as these can raise your chance of developing heart disease.

