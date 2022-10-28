Heart Health: Top Causes Of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

India is home to less than 20% of the world’s population, but somehow shoulders almost 60% of the global burden of heart disease. The country has seen a rise in the number of young people that have succumbed to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). SCA can often result in Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD), which, as the name suggests, results in unexpected death due to changes in heart rhythm. There are some common causes of sudden cardiac death that one must be on the lookout for.

Cardiac Arrest Different From Heart Attack

Sudden Cardiac Arrest occurs when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions and heartbeats become irregular. The heart could end up beating dangerously fast (tachycardia) or slow (bradycardia). This hampers the delivery of blood to the body, especially the brain. These cardiac arrests lead to death unless treatment is provided immediately.

Heart attacks, on the other hand, happen when one or more arteries have a blockage, thus preventing the heart from getting enough oxygen-rich blood.

These are the top five causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest:

Coronary artery disease: CAD refers to plaque buildup in the coronary arteries that narrows or blocks one or more of your coronary arteries. The condition is usually characterised by chest discomfort and can lead to a heart attack or other complications like SCA.

Congenital (since birth) heart conditions: Defects in the heart’s structure that are present from or before birth are an important risk factor for Sudden Cardiac Arrest. These could either be heart defects that decrease the amount of oxygen delivered to the rest of the body, or ones that cause blood to pump through the body abnormally.

Previous heart attack: If a previous heart attack has left a large area of the heart damaged, the risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest is much higher. Even without extensive damage, the risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest is higher during the six months following a heart attack.

Cardiomyopathy: Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle. It makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood across the body. Cardiomyopathy can be developed due to excessive alcohol consumption, and can also happen due to obesity. Having the condition increases the chances of SCA and SCD.

Changes to your heart’s structure because of disease or infection.

