Heart-Shaped Bruno’s Swing Melts Hearts On Social Media

Recently, one such artwork has gone viral on Twitter. One user has shared a video of a beautiful swing which depicts a mother’s heart. In the video, a child can be seen playfully swinging on the artwork. While sharing the lovely artwork, the person wrote, “A child in a heart-shaped swing, the sculpture of a mother watches over a kinetic sculpture, used as a swing it almost looks as if the mother’s heart is beating with the child safe inside, a metaphor for a mothers love.”

Many users have praised the artwork under the tweet. One user wrote, “This is a beautiful art piece. Absolutely phenomenal how you portrayed the protectiveness of the mother and the playfulness of the child.”

Another user wrote, “This is what I love about functional design. I would put this in my home.”

The artwork, called Bruno’s Swing, essentially celebrates the joy of motherhood and is created by artist Federica Sala. Interestingly, this artist designed this amazing swing after the birth of her son, Bruno. Federica conceptualized this swing after her son became too heavy and she stopped swinging him in her arms.

Federica has opened up about Bruno’s Swing on her website. She says, “I had recently stopped swinging Bruno in my arms because he had become too heavy, but I still had that feeling: it was a wonderful sensation and I wanted to keep it. With the swing, I felt I was doing the same thing but with the help of an architectural structure. Before this, I had been that structure and in the future, I will always be that structure, of care and affection.”

Bruno’s Swing is a great concept which serves as a symbol of a strong woman who is very close to her son.

