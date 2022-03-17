Heatwave in Mumbai: Here's How to Prevent a Heatstroke

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning in parts of Maharashtra. The Yellow alert was issued by the IMD for north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad. If you find yourselves living in these areas, it is imperative for you to take certain measures to prevent yourselves from getting a heat stroke.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of North Konkan during next 2 days. येत्या 2 दिवसांत आपेक्षित तीव्र हवामानाचा इशारा . तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/89p4H3yVNq भेट द्या pic.twitter.com/5vR3U6E6GP— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 13, 2022

Heatstroke is a condition which occurs when your body gets overheated, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This most serious form of heat injury, heatstroke, can occur if your body temperature rises to 40 degree celsius or higher. The condition is most common in the summer months.

Here are some preventive measures you can take to protect yourself from getting a heatstroke:

Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of fluids will help your body sweat and maintain a normal body temperature.

Wear loose fitting, lightweight clothes. It is recommended that you ditch wearing excess clothing or clothing that fits tightly since it will not allow your body to cool properly.

Stay indoors. Do not step out at peak hours of noon since mercury will rise up at this time the most. Do not indulge in strenuous physical activities since they can leave you weak.

Spend limited time on working or exercising in heat until you are comfortable with it. Those who are not used to hot weather are more susceptible to heat-related illness. It can take several weeks for your body to adjust to hot weather, reports Mayo Clinic.

If you are headed out, be mindful that you do not leave anyone in a parked car. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is a common cause of heat-related deaths in children. When parked in the sun, the temperature in your car can rise more than 11 degree celsius in ten minutes.

