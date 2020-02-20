Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Heavy Breakfast and Light Dinner Can Help Shed Those Extra Kilos, Says Study

The study saw researchers performing an experiment on 16 men and found that the diet-induced thermogenesis was about 2.5 times higher when high calorie food was consumed as breakfast instead of supper.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 20, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Heavy Breakfast and Light Dinner Can Help Shed Those Extra Kilos, Says Study
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ kupicoo/ Istock.com)

A heavy breakfast not only keeps you active and full in the morning, but also helps you lose weight. According to a recent study conducted by researchers at Lubeck University, Germany, it was found out that eating a full, heavy breakfast can help burn double the amount of calories than eating a big dinner. A morning feast can also help keep our blood-sugar levels steady, and induces a metabolism process known as diet-induced thermogenesis or DIT.

DIT is actually the number of calories dispersed by the body and digest food. Scientists found out that this process speeds up by double during breakfast than in dinner.

According to The Daily Mail UK, the study, which has been published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism saw researchers performing an experiment on 16 men and found that the DIT was about 2.5 times higher when high calorie food was consumed as breakfast instead of supper.

Speaking about the same, Dr. Juliane Richter, who authored the study, said that the results show a meal eaten for breakfast creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner.

Dr Richter added that the study is not target audience specific, but rather its relevance was for everyone as it encourages people to be healthy and take a hearty breakfast.

