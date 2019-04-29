English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heavy, Tall Kids at Higher Risk of Kidney Cancer
Our findings that heavier and taller children have increased risks of RCC open the door to new ways to explore the causes of kidney cancer.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Heavier and taller children are more likely to develop kidney cancer as adults than their average-sized peers, warn researchers.
"We know that overweight in adulthood is associated with an increased risk of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). We also know that cancers take many years to develop. We therefore had a theory that already being overweight in childhood would increase the risk of RCC later in life," said lead author Britt Wang Jensen from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in Denmark.
RCC is the most common form of kidney cancer found in adults.
For the study, the researchers included 301,422 individuals from the Copenhagen School Health Records Register born from 1930 to1985.
The weights and heights were measured at the ages seven to 13 years, and body mass index (BMI) was used to categorise the children as normal-weight or overweight, suggested by the International Obesity Task Force.
During a median of 32 years of observation, 1,010 individuals (680 men) were diagnosed with RCC.
Among men and women, significant and positive associations were observed between childhood BMI and height, respectively, and RCC risk.
Children who grew from average to above average height had an eight per cent increased risk of RCC, the study said.
"Our findings that heavier and taller children have increased risks of RCC open the door to new ways to explore the causes of kidney cancer," Jensen said.
The study was presented at the European Congress on Obesity being held in Glasgow, Scotland from April 28 to May 1.
"We know that overweight in adulthood is associated with an increased risk of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). We also know that cancers take many years to develop. We therefore had a theory that already being overweight in childhood would increase the risk of RCC later in life," said lead author Britt Wang Jensen from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in Denmark.
RCC is the most common form of kidney cancer found in adults.
For the study, the researchers included 301,422 individuals from the Copenhagen School Health Records Register born from 1930 to1985.
The weights and heights were measured at the ages seven to 13 years, and body mass index (BMI) was used to categorise the children as normal-weight or overweight, suggested by the International Obesity Task Force.
During a median of 32 years of observation, 1,010 individuals (680 men) were diagnosed with RCC.
Among men and women, significant and positive associations were observed between childhood BMI and height, respectively, and RCC risk.
Children who grew from average to above average height had an eight per cent increased risk of RCC, the study said.
"Our findings that heavier and taller children have increased risks of RCC open the door to new ways to explore the causes of kidney cancer," Jensen said.
The study was presented at the European Congress on Obesity being held in Glasgow, Scotland from April 28 to May 1.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan Pits Night King Against Thanos in 'Endgame Of Thrones', Gets a Shoutout From Russo Brothers
- IPL Qualification Scenarios: RCB Still Not Out, MI All But Through to Playoffs
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Her Show Ahead of 'Battle of Winterfell' Has Left 'GoT' Fans in Splits
- Game of Thrones S8 E3 Review: The Most Epic Battle Scene in the History of TV
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results