Heidi Klum Has No Plans To Quit Her Modelling Career

Supermodel Heidi Klum says she is not going to quit modelling just because some critics think she is old for the job. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 44-year-old German model told TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she was criticised for starring in a campaign for her own lingerie line 'Heidi Klum Intimates', reports dailymail.co.uk.Klum said, "Sometimes people say you're 44, you're turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else? But I always think there's a lot of women my age... 50, 60, 70... What? Do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy? Why do we always have to be 20 years old or 30 years old? Why can't there be an older woman in a campaign? So I'm still doing it."The former Victoria's Secret model starred in the sixth campaign for her lingerie line last August.