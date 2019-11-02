Heidi Klum's Scary Alien Look for Halloween 2019 Takes a Whopping 13 Hours to Create
Heidi Klum has managed to shock the world once again with an extreme transformation this Halloween, turning into a scary alien.
Image: Instagram
Halloween is that time of the year when people try their spookiest best to celebrate the festivity. They take up different avatars to make sure that everything is out of box. However, nobody does Halloween like Heidi Klum does. Every year, the model goes the extra length to be the star of the party. And the efforts are justified, given that she is the host of a lavish Halloween party every year.
Heidi dressed up as a gory alien for the party this year. Her look might put any child to scare and any adult to shock. What is more surprising? The complete transformation took her more than 12 hours.
Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as an astronaut, who discovered Heidi's alien avatar. She posted a series of videos to show off her transformation. In the videos, she can be seen applying makeup, wearing prosthetics as a big team of artistes help her put her look together.
While the video and her look are quite scary, it shows the effort put in by the star and her team. She shared her final look, along with husband Kaulitz, in a long post. She wrote, "Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists... it really is an honor to be their living canvas… Finally, a huge thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the makeup chair!"
Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists... it really is an honor to be their living canvas… I was so happy that @amazonprimevideo allowed us to show people how much work the team put in to make my crazy fantasy a reality! Thank you to @cathedralenewyork @moxyeastvillage for hosting my party and for this amazing cake celebrating my past 19 years of costumes! Finally, a huge thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the makeup chair! ♀️ #heidihalloween @instamaxmonty
She also shared a quick recap video of her transformation, writing, "For the art and LOVE for transformation. #13 hours
#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidihalloween"
