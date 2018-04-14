Help Your Hair and Make-up Survive The Sweaty Summer

With summer comes melting makeup, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky hair hence it is important to give proper hydration and relaxation to your skin and hair to be easy breezy as the temperature soars up.Sushma Khan, National Creative Director-Makeup, Lakmé Salon and TIGI Educator Audrey D'Souza have listed the summer switch that must be made your regime to make your makeup last long and hair stay strong.Through the summer ‘less is more' should be your mantra. The lesser the products you use, the lighter your skin will feel and make-up will not feel heavy. The summer is known to make your skin sweaty and layering more make-up on the face will add to it. Hence, it is highly recommended to use products with anti-bacterial properties.Replace your foundation with a concealer to hide imperfections and feel light. Products with SPF of 30++ at least are a must. BB Creams are also a great option as it is an emulation of moisturizer and tinted foundation. Use more of light water-based products to make it feel light during summer, heat and sweating. Cut down your make up products to less than half and use the bare minimum.Invest in a product that does it all - for the lips, lids, and cheeks. It would cut down your routine to half and help keep your bag light. Simply choose from a range of summery bright or light lip and cheek tints as it will add a healthy glow with minimalistic colour.Invest in waterproof eyelines, mascaras and eye pencils. With the temperatures rising high, one tends to rub and wipe of the face regularly. This might, at times, end up in either smudging or fading. Choose between a highly or lightly pigmented waterproof eye products so that the look is as fresh as it was in the morning.Prepare your hair using a cocktail of smoothening and anti-frizz serums to smoothen your hair and get rid of any frizz at the same time.Wash and condition your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to combat the limp and sticky hair. Prep your hair with volumizing lotion before the blow dry to give your hair volume for days. Brush backwards and say hello to 3x more volume!Boho-inspired beachy waves are the ultimate summer hair-do. Apply curling mousse on wet hair and scrunch it up in a bun. Use tongs to achieve the wavy look. You can also opt for dry shampoos to fight the stickiness on your third hair days. It also adds to the beachy texture.