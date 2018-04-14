English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Help Your Hair and Make-up Survive The Sweaty Summer
Tip 1: Go light on makeup in summers!
(Photo: Official Instagram handle of L'Oreal Paris/Reuters/ Image for representation)
With summer comes melting makeup, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky hair hence it is important to give proper hydration and relaxation to your skin and hair to be easy breezy as the temperature soars up.
Sushma Khan, National Creative Director-Makeup, Lakmé Salon and TIGI Educator Audrey D'Souza have listed the summer switch that must be made your regime to make your makeup last long and hair stay strong.
* For make-up
* Go light: Through the summer ‘less is more' should be your mantra. The lesser the products you use, the lighter your skin will feel and make-up will not feel heavy. The summer is known to make your skin sweaty and layering more make-up on the face will add to it. Hence, it is highly recommended to use products with anti-bacterial properties.
Replace your foundation with a concealer to hide imperfections and feel light. Products with SPF of 30++ at least are a must. BB Creams are also a great option as it is an emulation of moisturizer and tinted foundation. Use more of light water-based products to make it feel light during summer, heat and sweating. Cut down your make up products to less than half and use the bare minimum.
* Multitask with your makeup : Invest in a product that does it all - for the lips, lids, and cheeks. It would cut down your routine to half and help keep your bag light. Simply choose from a range of summery bright or light lip and cheek tints as it will add a healthy glow with minimalistic colour.
* Switch to waterproof: Invest in waterproof eyelines, mascaras and eye pencils. With the temperatures rising high, one tends to rub and wipe of the face regularly. This might, at times, end up in either smudging or fading. Choose between a highly or lightly pigmented waterproof eye products so that the look is as fresh as it was in the morning.
* For hair:
* Cocktail of products: Prepare your hair using a cocktail of smoothening and anti-frizz serums to smoothen your hair and get rid of any frizz at the same time.
* Shortcut to volume: Wash and condition your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to combat the limp and sticky hair. Prep your hair with volumizing lotion before the blow dry to give your hair volume for days. Brush backwards and say hello to 3x more volume!
* Beach waves for days: Boho-inspired beachy waves are the ultimate summer hair-do. Apply curling mousse on wet hair and scrunch it up in a bun. Use tongs to achieve the wavy look. You can also opt for dry shampoos to fight the stickiness on your third hair days. It also adds to the beachy texture.
Also Watch
Sushma Khan, National Creative Director-Makeup, Lakmé Salon and TIGI Educator Audrey D'Souza have listed the summer switch that must be made your regime to make your makeup last long and hair stay strong.
* For make-up
* Go light: Through the summer ‘less is more' should be your mantra. The lesser the products you use, the lighter your skin will feel and make-up will not feel heavy. The summer is known to make your skin sweaty and layering more make-up on the face will add to it. Hence, it is highly recommended to use products with anti-bacterial properties.
Replace your foundation with a concealer to hide imperfections and feel light. Products with SPF of 30++ at least are a must. BB Creams are also a great option as it is an emulation of moisturizer and tinted foundation. Use more of light water-based products to make it feel light during summer, heat and sweating. Cut down your make up products to less than half and use the bare minimum.
* Multitask with your makeup : Invest in a product that does it all - for the lips, lids, and cheeks. It would cut down your routine to half and help keep your bag light. Simply choose from a range of summery bright or light lip and cheek tints as it will add a healthy glow with minimalistic colour.
* Switch to waterproof: Invest in waterproof eyelines, mascaras and eye pencils. With the temperatures rising high, one tends to rub and wipe of the face regularly. This might, at times, end up in either smudging or fading. Choose between a highly or lightly pigmented waterproof eye products so that the look is as fresh as it was in the morning.
* For hair:
* Cocktail of products: Prepare your hair using a cocktail of smoothening and anti-frizz serums to smoothen your hair and get rid of any frizz at the same time.
* Shortcut to volume: Wash and condition your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to combat the limp and sticky hair. Prep your hair with volumizing lotion before the blow dry to give your hair volume for days. Brush backwards and say hello to 3x more volume!
* Beach waves for days: Boho-inspired beachy waves are the ultimate summer hair-do. Apply curling mousse on wet hair and scrunch it up in a bun. Use tongs to achieve the wavy look. You can also opt for dry shampoos to fight the stickiness on your third hair days. It also adds to the beachy texture.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|24
|14
|17
|55
|1
|Australia
|72
|54
|56
|182
|2
|England
|38
|38
|39
|115
|4
|Canada
|14
|39
|26
|79
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|14
|41
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|21
|43
|8
|Wales
|9
|12
|14
|35
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|8
|6
|23
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|10
|26
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|12
|22
|13
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|14
|Singapore
|3
|2
|2
|7
|15
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|16
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|5
|4
|10
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|21
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|23
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|24
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|36
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics
- IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST
- Top 5 Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India
- Delhi Retailers Skim Xiaomi Smartphone Buyers: Report
- Rana Daggubati Thrilled At National Film Award Wins For Baahubali 2 and Ghazi