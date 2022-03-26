Hema Malini Seeks Support for Sanjhi Artists; Here’s All You Need to Know

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini recently raked up the issue of Sanjhi artists in the parliament. Hema Malini sought support from the government to promote the Sanjhi art form that is widely practised in the Mathura-Vrindavan belt of Uttar Pradesh. Sanjhi art is a unique craft form that features magnificent designs. Lok Sabha member Hema Malini addressed the issue in Parliament on Wednesday. She was seen wearing a saree depicting the Madhubani art form in order to make her demand more effective. Hema Malini presented her case by saying: “Artists from all across the country including Madhubani painters from Bihar are encouraged through textile products. I want to ask the Textile Minister if there is any plan to do the same for the artists from Mathura-Vrindavan indulged in Sanjhi Art.”

Sanjhi art originated in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura and reached its peak in Vrindavan. Sanjhi art is an age-old art form that has its roots in both history and mythology. Sanjhi art is rooted in the folk culture of Mathura and Vrindavan and came into popularity with the Vaishnava temples of the 15th and 16th centuries. Sanjhi art was traditionally used to make rangolis in temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. The immense popularity that Sanjhi art once enjoyed has now come down drastically, with only a handful of temples now practising this art form, including the Radharamana temple of Vrindavan.

Sanjhi art has significance from a mythological perspective too. It is believed that Radha used Sanjhi art to paint her walls to garner Lord Krishna’s attention. Soon after, gopis in Vrindavan also started using Sanjhi art to paint their walls. It has been said that Sanjhi art grew immensely during the 16th and 17th centuries and the floors and walls of temples were decorated with Sanjhi motifs. Even though Sanjhi art now seems like a lost art, it can still be found in the walls of many homes, and even in Delhi Metro stations.

Ashutosh Verma, a sixth-generation Sanjhi artist spoke to indianexpress.com about Sanjhi art and stated “Sanjhi art started in Dwapar Yuga and has reached the kalayuga. The government promoting Sanjhi art will only help us grow further. People will become more aware of this art and it will reach more people.”

The government is yet to announce any initiative to support Sanjhi art.

