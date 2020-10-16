5 Sattvic Drinks to Keep You Healthy During Navratri and Even After

You might be gearing up to fast your way through Navratri-Dussehra and then shop online for a gorgeous lamp-lit Diwali but don’t forget your health while immersing yourself in the festivities. It’s very important to remember that the entire festive season spanning from the beginning of Navratri to the days following Diwali also falls bang in the middle of a major season change.

Summer is long gone, winter is approaching and this also means the return of the flu, common cold and a myriad of seasonal allergies and digestive issues. In 2020, you also have to contend with and fight off the COVID-19 pandemic, so don’t forget your immune system and its immense value while indulging in festive celebrations. So while it’s likely that you will eat a lot of rich and delicious sweets and savoury favourites, what can you do to easily bolster your immune system?

The answer is simple: Drink herbal and sattvic drinks - all endorsed by Ayurveda - to give your immune system the boost it needs to help you sail through the season change with perfect health. The following are five such drinks which are easy to whip up and should be consumed daily to keep all sorts of health issues at bay.

1. Kadha

One of the three drinks constantly promoted by the Indian Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), kadha is probably the most beneficial Ayurvedic drink there is. This drink is made with a blend of tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, turmeric and raisins. Sometimes mulethi and giloy are added to the recipe as well. Thanks to these ingredients, kadha is packed with essential antioxidants that boost your immune system.

2. Triphala juice

In their recently released COVID-19 treatment protocol based on Ayurveda, the AYUSH Ministry recommended that the general public may boil triphala and mulethi (also known as Yashtimadhu) in water and gargle with the liquid. Apart from gargling with it, you could also just make triphala juice at home or buy some online to drink it every morning. Triphala juice consists of amalaki (amla), bibhitaki and haritaki, which are all packed with vitamin C, gallic acid and antioxidants. Consuming this drink once a day is likely to improve your immune system and clear out your skin too.

3. Turmeric milk

Also known as the golden drink, turmeric milk is so beneficial and delicious that it has already conquered the West with non-sattvic versions like turmeric latte. Turmeric has a compound called curcumin, which has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties. When mixed with milk and honey and if consumed before going to bed every night, turmeric milk improves the immune system by ensuring you get good sleep, your body is detoxified and it is free of pain.

4. Ginger-basil tea

A tea made with the blend of two incredible Ayurvedic ingredients, which have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral and analgesic properties, can do nothing but make your immune system strong. Holy basil or tulsi is as beneficial for your health as ginger. All you need to do to make this tea is boil some water with ginger and tulsi leaves and add some honey or lemon juice before drinking it. This Ayurvedic drink can be consumed at any time of the day.

5. Pitta-balancing tea

According to Ayurveda, pitta dosha is one of the leading causes of a weak immune system, which in turn leads to anxiety, indigestion, inflammation, acne and heartburn. One way to remedy this imbalance is to drink a decoction made of a number of herbs and spices that calm down the pitta. You can easily make this tea by boiling cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, fresh coriander and rose petals in water for five minutes.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.