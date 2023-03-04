The work landscape has been rapidly evolving in recent years, especially since the Pandemic hit. It goes without saying that this has also had a significant impact on how couples approach to love and relationships. A Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Earnshaw shared a recent study conducted by eHarmony, the popular dating app, on her Instagram handle. She showed the 4 very real ways in which work has been impacting relationships. Researchers found that the changing nature of work is leading to a shift in how couples view their relationships. This study is called the Dating Diaries study. It showed that committed couples are experiencing a variety of challenges in their relationships.

Stress Leads To Less Fun In Bedroom

The study found that couples are having less sex. Elizabeth Earnshaw shared that the study found 4 out of 10 couples have noted that stress has a negative impact on their sex life.

Flexible Jobs Leads To Unintended Consequences

It has been found that 34 percent of couples believe that they do more than their fair share of tasks and chores around the home when their job is more flexible than their partner.

Remote Working Versus Working From Office

This has turned into a grass is greener on the other side situation. People who are working from home are craving more social interaction. While those who are going out to work want more alone time. For couples who have different working environments, this is turning into a hard territory to navigate through. They might find themselves conflicted about how to use their time.

Recession Impacts Relationships

The study has found that 17 percent of people are delaying their engagement due to economic uncertainty. For the same reason, 18 percent of couples are delaying their wedding and 43 percent have reported that they do not want a child or are undecided on the subject.

Though it is not all doom and gloom according to the study. For instance, couples with a partner who has a flexible job reported feeling freer to change jobs themselves. Additionally, singles reported having more sex and being more adventurous when it comes to sex. Yet perhaps the most significant finding of the study is that both singles and those in a relationship are reevaluating what they deem to be important. Rather than prioritizing ambition and career success, people are increasingly focused on enjoying life and spending quality time with loved ones.

