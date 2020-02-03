Here are 5 Adorable Pics of Shakira and Gerard Pique

Famous Columbian singer Shakira and her Spanish footballer husband Gerard Pique share birthdays on February 2. Shakira is known for her songs like Waka-Waka, Whenever, Objection, Gypsy among many others. The singer made her vocal debut with her album Magia at the age of 13. Pique, on the other hand, who is considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, plays for Barcelona and Catalonia National Team.

The couple got married in 2011 and has two kids, Milan and Sasha. On the occasion of their birthday, here are the 5 pictures of the power couple:

New York SkyLine

The couple attended the Sony Music Entertainment event and stunned together. While Pique donned a white shirt and a blazer on top, Shakira looked ethereal in a black gown.

Lots of love and snow

In this oh-so-adorable picture, the couple is hugging cozily in the cold. The backdrop makes this snap much more endearing.

A good man and a white truffle

For this picture, Shakira wrote a hilarious caption. “I always wanted to find two things, a good man and white truffle!” Apparently, the singer found both.

All bright, all smiles

The snap is a perfect family picture with Shakira, Pique, Milan and Sasha giving toothy smiles for the lens.

Twinning on point

The duo had the perfect twinning with all-black outfits and red sneakers. “Red and black,” Pique wrote for the caption.

