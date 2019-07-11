Here are 5 Books that Can Give You Stranger Things Vibes

The third season of Duffer brothers' Stranger Things broke Netflix viewing records after being watched by over 40 million accounts. With 40.7 million household accounts watching the show since the highly anticipated third season's global launch, Stranger Things has overtaken the previous record set by Bird Box back in December.

But now that the 8-episode series is over, one can do nothing but have a slow and agonizing wait for season 4. However, if you are a bookworm at heart and want to satiate your 'Stranger Thing' cravings, here are a few books that might be an interesting read.

The Body by Stephen King: The 1982 novella is the best King novel for fans of Stranger Things because of it focuses on friendship and coming of age. The nostalgia factor is high too, although King’s novel is set in the 1950s rather than the 1980s.

White for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi: A story of fraternal twins Miranda and Eliot Silver who live in a bed and breakfast in England with their father. The house is controlled by supernatural forces that have haunted the women in the Silver family for generations and the longer Miranda stays in the house, the more she feels linked to the house’s strangeness. While the subject matter is darker than Stranger Things, the lead character's dilemma is pretty similar to that in Stranger Things.

Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury: Jim Nightshade and William Halloway are two 13-year-old best friends (around the same age as the kids in Stranger Things). When a strange carnival rolls into town, the two boys become wrapped up in the mystery. They soon find themselves in a terrifying fight against evil forces beyond what they could have imagined.

Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero: The 2017 horror-comedy novel by Catalan author Edgar Cantero deals with a former gang of children detectives who reunite in their mid-twenties to reopen a case that traumatised them as kids and expose a plot of horror.

The Power by Naomi Alderman: The book revolves around the premise that women are developing the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers, thus leading them to become the dominant gender.