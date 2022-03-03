Here are 5 Exercises to Shape Your Thighs Up

Legs are the base of the body and training for their strength is as important, if not more than any other part of the body. However, it often misses from the priority list of a large section of gym-goers who are more interested in having a bulkier upper body or well-shaped arms. Leg training not just gives a strong base to your body but also enhances the appearance and shape of your body. So, if you also have been struggling with the shape and strength of your thighs, here’s a list of exercises you can try at your gym next time.

Barbell Back Squat

The best way to tone your thigh is by doing strength training exercises as lifting weights would help build muscle and firm up the thigh. To start with, you can try the barbell back squat with weights according to your capacity. To perform this exercise, begin by placing the bar comfortably on your upper back and grabbing it with your arms outside shoulder width. Now tighten your core and squat down straight until your hips align parallel to the floor and slowly go back to the original position. Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 repetition.

Lateral Lunge

This exercise working on the shape and strength of your inner thighs doesn’t require any equipment. To perform a lateral lunge, start standing with feet under hips and arms by sides. Next, take a big step out with the right leg and sit hips back and bend the right knee until the right thigh is parallel to the floor. Ensure to keep the other leg straight, toes of both feet facing forward. Perform 10 repetitions of this exercise on each side.

Bulgarian Split Squat

Start with standing two feet in front of a step while holding a weight in each hand. Extend your left leg back and place your left foot on step and bend your knees to the lower body as far as you can while keeping your shoulder back and chest up. Return to the original position and start again. Perform 10 repetitions of this exercise on each side

Stability Ball Leg Curl

Lie flat on your back and place your feet on a stability ball. Next, lift your hips off the ground and start curling the ball towards your heels while flexing hamstrings and glutes at the end of the movement. Return to the original position but keep your hip up in the air. Do 3 sets with 15 to 20 repetitions.

Single-Leg Deadlift

To perform this exercise, stand on your left leg with your right palm facing your thighs while holding a kettlebell. Extend your left arm to the side for balance and keep your left leg slightly bent. Lean forward, lifting your right leg straight behind your body until the torso is parallel to the mat, and the kettlebell is almost touching the ground. Return to the original position and perform 10 reps of the movement on each side.

