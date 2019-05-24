English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here are 5 Foods That Help Fight Anxiety
The study found that having foods like curd regulates the gut's microbiota and improve anxiety symptoms.
Foods such as yogurt are a great source of probiotics, which can boost health by topping up the levels of "good" bacteria in the gut. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Lilyana Vynogradova/ shutterstock.com)
Turns out, eating curd helps reduce anxiety! According to a new study published in the journal General Psychiatry, people with anxiety symptoms may find relief from using probiotic and non-probiotic supplements and foods to help regulate gut bacteria.
The study found that having foods like curd regulates the gut's microbiota and improve anxiety symptoms.
Notably, anxiety is a normal and often healthy emotion. However, when a person regularly feels disproportionate levels of anxiety, it might become a medical disorder. And while curd may help reduce anxiety, it is not the only food that is beneficial towards fighting anxiety disorders. Here are 5 other foods that help fight/ stave off anxiety.
Salmon: The fish contains nutrients that promote brain health, including vitamin D and the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which may help regulate the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, which can have calming and relaxing properties.
Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and even blackberries are an excellent source of antioxidants that have numerous health benefits. They are all good source of vitamin C which can help in combating stress to a great extent.
Chamomile: The herb contains high amounts of antioxidants which have been proven to reduce inflammation, which might reduce the risk of anxiety. In fact, a study found those who consumed chamomile extract for eight weeks saw reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Turmeric: The spice contains curcumin, a compound that promotes brain health and prevents anxiety disorders. Curcumin may boost omega-3 fatty acid DHA in the brain by helping the body produce it more effectively. Curcumin also has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent damage to brain cells.
Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains flavonols, which are antioxidants that may benefit brain function. They do this by improving blood flow to the brain and promoting its ability to adapt to stressful situations
Green Tea: It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that has been studied for the positive effects it may have on brain health and anxiety reduction. In fact, a study even found that those who drank a beverage that contained L-theanine had decreased levels of cortisol, a stress hormone linked with anxiety.
