Here are 5 Health Benefits of Avocados

While avocados have a mild, earthen taste, somewhat like raw vegetables, they have a rich, creamy texture and contain essential vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients. The fruit is mostly eaten raw with salt, pepper and a bit of lemon juice. It is also used to make pickles, dips like guacamole, used with milkshakes and ice-creams among others. Avocados offer many health benefits to its consumers. Mentioned below are five such benefits of this pear-shaped fruit.

1. Goodness of vitamins

Avocados are rich in vitamins A (retinol), C (ascorbic acid), E (d-alpha-tocopherol), K1 (Phytonadione), B6 (pyridoxine) and B9 (folate). These molecular micronutrients provide several health benefits. They jointly help maintain skin elasticity by protecting collagen, retain water in the skin, repair body tissues, maintain bone health and enhance our immunity. These vitamins also act as antioxidants and protect our brain, eyes, heart and blood vessels. They improve insulin sensitivity in male diabetic patients, protect our DNA and prevent certain cancers.

2. Weight loss

Weight gain occurs due to excess calorie intake. Avocados have a high amount of dietary fibre which slows down the digestive process and keeps a person satiated for longer durations, reducing hunger and thus, excess calorie intake. Avocados are rich in monosaturated fatty acids or MUFAs, which prevent weight gain, studies have found. Hass avocado, in particular, was found to aid in weight loss.

3. Blood pressure & cardiac health benefits

Avocados contain a high quantity of oleic acid, which may significantly lower blood pressure, as per studies. Since high blood pressure can cause heart attacks, avocado consumption may reduce such risks associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD).

4. Sugar & cholesterol control

Avocados are good for diabetic patients as they are low in sugar. The high fibre content in avocados slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream and prevents a spike in blood glucose levels.

Avocados are helpful for patients suffering from elevated cholesterol levels. The fruit contains oleic acid, a monosaturated fatty acid that can help reduce LDL or “bad” cholesterol.

5. Anti-cancer properties

Avocados show a promise in the treatment and prevention or reduction of cancer. Studies have found that phytochemicals in the fruit stop the growth of cancer cells.