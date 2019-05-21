English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here are 5 Health Benefits of Coffee
While there are health benefits as well as risks of drinking coffee, a limited amount of coffee consumption is never bad for anyone.
Representative Image. (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
It’s impossible to spend a work-heavy day without a cup of coffee. It not only keeps fatigue at bay but also makes you feel energetic. But while we keep on drinking mugs of coffee all day long, a general question that keeps arising in our minds is if coffee is really good for health.
