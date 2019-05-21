Here are 5 Health Benefits of Coffee

It’s impossible to spend a work-heavy day without a cup of coffee. It not only keeps fatigue at bay but also makes you feel energetic. But while we keep on drinking mugs of coffee all day long, a general question that keeps arising in our minds is if coffee is really good for health.While there are health benefits as well as risks of drinking coffee, a limited amount of coffee consumption is never bad for anyone.In the past few decades, there have been several studies on the health benefits of coffee. Here is a look at them.According to an article published in the Journal of Pain, based on a study done by Department of Kinesiology, University of Georgia, Athens, caffeine intake equal to two cups of brewed coffee could result in muscle-pain reduction caused by eccentric exercise.2.An article published in the Archives of Internal Medicine presented a research conducted by Harvard’s Dr Frank Hu which claims that consumption of six or more cups of coffee per day reduced the risk of diabetes by 22%. The Study showed that the risk of type II diabetes decreases by 9% with each daily cup of coffee consumed, whereas decaf coffee decreases the risk by 6% per cup.3.A recent study by the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the Krembil Research Institute, suggests that drinking coffee may also protect you against developing both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The study found the presence of phenylindanes, which emerge as a result of the roasting process for coffee beans, prevent beta-amyloid and tau, two protein fragments common in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, from clumping.4.A study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health found out that women who drink 4 or more cups of coffee are 20% less likely to suffer from depression. Moreover, it also showed a reduced risk of suicide in the coffee drinkers.5.A study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry showed that at least 4 cups of coffee a day may help protect against the development and reoccurrence of Multiple Sclerosis. Coffee prevents the neural inflammation that possibly leads to the disease developing, the study said