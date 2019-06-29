Here are 5 Health Benefits of Sunshine

It is known to everyone that sunshine is the natural source of Vitamin D. While soaking in some sunlight during cold winter days is always fun, a study conducted by the University of Glasgow suggests that too little sunlight and UVB exposure during pregnancy can be linked to a higher risk of learning disabilities. Therefore, pregnant women are suggested to have a better exposure to sunlight, to have a better learning ability for their kids. The study, funded by HDR UK (Health Data Research UK), was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Sunlight has many other benefits, which can help you have a better health. Have a look at some of them:

1. Lowers blood pressure: In a study done by a group of researchers at the University of Edinburgh, it was found that a compound called nitric oxide that helps lower blood pressure is released into the blood vessels as soon as sunlight touches the skin. In addition to this, D Richard Weller, a senior lecturer in dermatology at the University has also revealed that sun exposure cannot also prolong one’s life, as lower blood pressure include cutting risk of heart attacks and strokes.

2. Improves bone health: Sunlight is known to be rich source of Vitamin D, which stimulates the absorption of bone-strengthening calcium and phosphorus in the body. Also, Vitamin regulates calcium absorption, whose higher levels in blood indicate a lower risk of suffering fractures.

3. Lessens Alzheimer’s symptoms: Clinical research conducted in the past has shown that Alzheimer’s patients who are exposed to the sun followed by darkness at night observes some improvement in the disease. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that Alzheimer’s patients exposed to bright light had fewer symptoms of depression, nighttime wakefulness, agitation and lost less function.

4. Impacts Depression: It is also reported that exposure to sunlight has a huge impact on depression, seasonal affective disorder and sleep quality. It is also observed that sunlight deprivation can cause a condition called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which is a form of depression common in the winter months.

5. Heals skin disorders: Sunlight heals skin disorders, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, jaundice and other fungal skin infections. The exposure of sunlight has a therapeutic effect on the skin.