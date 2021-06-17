Here are 5 Healthy Vegetarian Food Rich in Iron for Your Diet

Iron forms an essential part of a nutritious diet. On average, the recommended daily intake of iron is 18 mg. Deficiency of Iron can lead to shortness of breath, headaches, low energy levels, dizziness, and anaemia. Here are the plant products that are high in iron.

Soybean

Soybeans and foods derived from soybeans like tofu, natto, and tempeh are high in iron content. One cup of soybeans have around 8.8 mg of iron or 49% of the total RDI, whereas, Natto which is a fermented soybean product offers 15mg of iron. Besides, Iron, soybeans, and soy products are also good sources of magnesium, calcium, and phosphorous.

Lentils

One cup of brown, red, or green lentils provides 6.6 mg of iron in total which is 37% of the recommended daily intake. Apart from being a rich source of iron, lentils also contain many other nutrients, including B vitamins, magnesium, potassium, and zinc.

Beans and Peas

Beans ranging from cannellini to white, lima, and red kidney beans offer 5.2 mg of iron per cup. However, chickpeas and black-eyed peas have the highest iron content. In addition to their iron content, these food products are excellent sources of complex carbs, fiber, folate, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, and several beneficial plant compounds.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds serve as two significant iron-rich plant products that help increase the total daily intake of iron. While, seeds such as pumpkin, sesame, hemp, and flaxseeds are the richest in iron, almonds, cashews, pine nuts, and macadamia nuts contain between 1–1.6 mg of iron per ounce. Together, they help meet the daily requirements of protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, omega-3, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds, too.

Leafy Green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables such as spinach, kale, swiss chard, collard, and beet greens contain between 2.5–6.4 mg of iron per cooked cup. Whereas, other green vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts can make up for around 6–10% of the recommended diet.

