Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

Here Are 5 Low-carb Diets You Can Follow to Keep Diabetes Away

Low-carb diet improves health and help in increasing metabolism. Regular intake of low-carb diet keep diseases away.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here Are 5 Low-carb Diets You Can Follow to Keep Diabetes Away
Representative Image
Loading...

A new study claims that low carb diet keeps diabetes away, whether one loses weight or not. The new study, conducted by researchers at The Ohio State University found that a low-carb diet may have benefits for people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes even if they don’t lose any weight. While the researchers also report evidence of increased fat-burning efficiency after a low-carb diet and an improvement in blood sugar, they did not see statistically significant improvements in blood pressure or insulin resistance.

Low-carb diets on their part have been popular for decades. They also improve numerous health markers, such as blood triglycerides, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure.

Here are 5 popular low-carb diets one can follow:

Normal low-carb diet

Also called a carb-restricted diet, eating pattern tends to be lower in carbs and higher in protein than a typical Western diet. It usually emphasizes meats, fish, eggs, nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats. Recommended carb intake depends on individual goals and preferences.

Ketogenic diet

The method sees keeping carbs so low that the body goes into a metabolic state called ketosis. In this state, insulin levels plummet and body releases large amounts of fatty acids from its fat stores. These fatty acids are turned into ketones by the liver that supply energy to the brain. It’s a very effective way to lose fat and tends to cause a major reduction in appetite.

Low-Carb Paleo diet

It encourages eating foods that were likely available in the Paleolithic era. According to people who follow the diet, returning to what ancestors ate should improve health because humans allegedly evolved and adapted to eating such foods.

Atkins diet

It involves reducing all high-carb foods while eating as much protein and fat as desired.

Mediterranean diet: The diet may help prevent heart disease, breast cancer, and type 2 diabetes and involves eating traditional foods of Mediterranean countries earlier in the 20th century. Unlike a regular low-carb diet, it emphasizes more fatty fish instead of red meat and more extra virgin olive oil instead of fats like butter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram