Here Are 5 Low-carb Diets You Can Follow to Keep Diabetes Away

A new study claims that low carb diet keeps diabetes away, whether one loses weight or not. The new study, conducted by researchers at The Ohio State University found that a low-carb diet may have benefits for people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes even if they don’t lose any weight. While the researchers also report evidence of increased fat-burning efficiency after a low-carb diet and an improvement in blood sugar, they did not see statistically significant improvements in blood pressure or insulin resistance.

Low-carb diets on their part have been popular for decades. They also improve numerous health markers, such as blood triglycerides, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure.

Here are 5 popular low-carb diets one can follow:

Normal low-carb diet

Also called a carb-restricted diet, eating pattern tends to be lower in carbs and higher in protein than a typical Western diet. It usually emphasizes meats, fish, eggs, nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats. Recommended carb intake depends on individual goals and preferences.

Ketogenic diet

The method sees keeping carbs so low that the body goes into a metabolic state called ketosis. In this state, insulin levels plummet and body releases large amounts of fatty acids from its fat stores. These fatty acids are turned into ketones by the liver that supply energy to the brain. It’s a very effective way to lose fat and tends to cause a major reduction in appetite.

Low-Carb Paleo diet

It encourages eating foods that were likely available in the Paleolithic era. According to people who follow the diet, returning to what ancestors ate should improve health because humans allegedly evolved and adapted to eating such foods.

Atkins diet

It involves reducing all high-carb foods while eating as much protein and fat as desired.

Mediterranean diet: The diet may help prevent heart disease, breast cancer, and type 2 diabetes and involves eating traditional foods of Mediterranean countries earlier in the 20th century. Unlike a regular low-carb diet, it emphasizes more fatty fish instead of red meat and more extra virgin olive oil instead of fats like butter.