Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here are 5 Major Side Effects of Chemotherapy

As a new study warns of rising cancer rates, scroll down to find out more about the effects of chemotherapy

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here are 5 Major Side Effects of Chemotherapy
As a new study warns of rising cancer rates, scroll down to find out more about the effects of chemotherapy
Loading...
A new study has estimated that over 1.5 crore people will need chemotherapy worldwide each year by 2040. It also suggested that around one lakh cancer physicians will be required to treat the growing number of cancer patients mostly in low and middle-income countries.

Although chemotherapy can cause unpleasant side effects, these can be “treated or prevented and most will pass once your treatment stops,” according to UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Tiredness
Tiredness or fatigue is one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy, says the NHS. Getting plenty of rest and avoiding strenuous tasks or activities might prove of some help if you are suffering from chemotherapy-related tiredness or fatigue.

Feeling sick and vomiting
Chemotherapy can also make cancer patients feel sick or vomit.

Hair loss
Hair loss is a common side effect of chemotherapy and usually starts within a few weeks of the first chemotherapy treatment session. The hair loss is almost always temporary and your hair should start to grow back soon after your treatment has finished, according to NHS. Wearing a cold cap while you're having chemotherapy may reduce the chances of hair loss.

Infections
Another side effect of chemotherapy is that it can reduce your body's immunity and make it more susceptible to infections. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water and avoid contact with people who have infections such as chickenpox or flu.

Anaemia
Chemotherapy lowers the number of red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body. If your red blood cell count drops too low, you'll develop anaemia and symptoms might include tiredness and lack of energy. Contact your doctor if you suffer from shortness of breath, heart palpitations or a pale complexion as a result of chemotherapy treatment. Also, include a high amount of iron in your diet.

Other possible side effects may include bruising and bleeding or a sore mouth
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram