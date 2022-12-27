Here Are 5 Most Googled Health-Related Queries Of 2022

This year was a roller coaster ride for many of us. From Covid-19 vaccinations, and their new variants to confusion regarding surrogacy, people have had a lot of health queries. As the year 2022 comes to an end, let us take a look at the queries that topped Google’s search list:

How to Download the Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate

Covid-19 vaccine certificates were available for people to download from the government website and Arogya Setu app. People flooded the internet with questions on how to download it, as they did not know how exactly the website operated. Names of vaccines and their companies were also searched a lot on the internet.

What is surrogacy?

The year 2022 saw stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nayanthara and Preity Zinta embrace motherhood via surrogacy. They made headlines this year owing to this. Surrogacy became a topic of discussion among the citizens of the country because of these celebs, with many wanting to know more about the reproductive procedure.

How to stop motion during pregnancy?

Gut-related problems are common during pregnancy. But this year, the internet was flooded with questions on how to stop motion during pregnancy. Google’s how-to section has this question in its fifth position. Motion problems, as told by experts, take place as a result of changes in the hormones and diet during pregnancy.

Samantha’s condition myositis

Popular South Indian film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed this year that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. According to the NHS, the website of the British Ministry of Health, myositis is a rare condition occurring in the body. The main effect of myositis is the muscles becoming very weak, including excruciating pains.

Chia and Flax Seeds

2022 saw a lot of people asking questions about chia and flax seeds. Due to Covid-19, there has been a lot of awareness among people about the effects of diet on health. Chia seeds have been considered a superfood, and flaxseeds can help us prevent innumerable diseases. Nine types of amino acids are found in chia seeds, which greatly reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Flaxseeds are helpful in reducing weight, and also in reducing uric acid.

